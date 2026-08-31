Mirzapur The Movie is not the first Indian film based on a web series, this regional project did it less than a month ago

Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur The Movie is one of the most keenly-awaited films of the year. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. The film is special since it is based on the web series Mirzapur, which is a big hit on OTT. It has had three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to take a strong opening.

Mirzapur The Movie is not the first Indian film based on a web series, this regional project did it less than a month ago

It is widely believed that Mirzapur The Movie is the first film in India to be based on a web series that will have a release in theatres. However, that is not quite the case.

In 2018, the Punjabi web series Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree became one of the most loved shows in the language. Written, directed and created by Rabby Tiwana, it starred Pukhraj Bhalla, Karan Sandhawalia, Sukhdeep Sapra, Amrit Amby, Prateek Singh Rai and Karanvir Deol.

Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree told the story of love, friendship and struggles of the students of a university in Punjab. It was aired on Troll Punjabi YouTube channel in September 2018 and gained popularity. Hence, the makers came up with its second season in September 2020, which released on the same YouTube channel.

Following the success and popularity of its two seasons, the makers of the show announced a theatrical film on the show also titled Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree in 2025 with the same cast and some new names. Interestingly, the film released in theatres just earlier this month on August 7, which is less than a month before the release of Mirzapur The Movie on September 4.

Therefore, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree became the first Indian theatrical film based on a web series. However, one can’t deny that Mirzapur The Movie is the first time that a Hindi web series has been made into a theatrical film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC cuts 35 seconds of intimate scenes in Mirzapur The Movie; mutes cuss words in 4 places, replaces abuses in 6 places

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