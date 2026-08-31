Hitmaker Badshah has officially expanded his sonic empire with the release of his first-ever Marathi hip-hop record, ‘Chimna’. The track delivers a high-octane celebration of culture and community, engineered to bridge cross-generational demographics by seamlessly reimagining traditional Marathi folk textures into a fresh, contemporary global soundscape.

Badshah debuts in Marathi hip hop, unleashes celebratory anthem ‘Chimna’

The rapper-entrepreneur grounded the rollout in raw, regional realism. The accompanying music video was filmed entirely on location in the heart of Maharashtra- Kolhapur, capturing the vivid pulse of local everyday life—from bustling wedding processions to street-level daily wage earners and the gritty spectacle of mud wrestlers training in a traditional akhada. Elevating the video's star power, Marathi actress Neha Khan makes a high-energy feature appearance.

To guarantee absolute cultural authenticity for his grand regional debut, Badshah assembled a powerhouse cross-genre coalition. The track enlists Bollywood playback mainstay Divya Kumar alongside renowned Marathi folk icon Nagesh Morwekar. Backed by a dynamic musical ensemble and steered by hit-making producer Hiten, the collaborative effort masterfully fuses raw, indigenous folk elements with Badshah’s signature, stadium-ready commercial energy.

Musically, the song cleverly intertwines traditional folk poetry with explosive hip-hop bars. The track opens with the classic rural hookline, ‘Ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla’ (A sparrow chirped, my beloved woke up, the sun has risen). Badshah then seamlessly blends it into explosive hip-hop bars packed with localized flavour, dropping verses like ‘dance kar rahi dekho maushi maushi /nacho jab tak subah chidiya bole’. Proudly claiming his new regional identity and making his stamp on the space official, Badshah brings the track to a climax by signing off with a direct nod to his local fans: ‘Tumcha mulga Badshah’ (Your boy Badshah).

Badshah states, “India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. 'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”

Moving seamlessly from the terrain of Himachal and Haryana straight into the heartbeat of Western India now, Badshah’s latest rollout doubles down on a unifying, cross-market thesis: different roots, one culture.

Crafted as the ultimate celebratory anthem, ‘Chimna’ is an infectious release built around the spirit of community and celebration. The accompanying larger-than-life music video elevates the track further, serving as a colourful pop visual spectacle that presents a vibrant Maharashtrian authentic way of life in a sleek contemporary fashion.

‘Chimna’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Also Read: Badshah celebrates Hustle Season 5’s record Rs 1 crore winner prize: “It’s a reflection of how far the culture has come”

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