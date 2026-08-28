The actor says the Star Plus reality show will allow viewers to participate in the game alongside 100 contestants.

Anil Kapoor on India Ke Top 1%: “The best part is all of India can play along while watching the show”

Star Plus is set to introduce a new reality show, India Ke Top 1%, with Anil Kapoor as the host. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 19 at 8 PM and will also stream on JioHotstar. Inspired by the globally popular format The 1% Club, the series will bring 100 participants together for 13 rounds, with the competition built around everyday situations, puzzles and unexpected twists.

Anil Kapoor on India Ke Top 1%: “The best part is all of India can play along while watching the show”

Each participant will begin the game with Rs. 1 lakh, while every slip-up will add to the collective prize pool. As the competition progresses, the accumulated amount can go up to Rs. 1 crore. The format will test the participants through a combination of questions and challenges, with the game becoming increasingly unpredictable across its rounds.

For Anil Kapoor, one of the key aspects of the show is its potential to involve viewers beyond the contestants on screen. The actor believes the format can turn into a family viewing experience where audiences can attempt to answer questions and play along with the participants.

Speaking about the show India Ke Top 1%, Anil Kapoor shares, “I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times. Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set.

“The best part is that it's not just the participants who play the game - all of India can play along while watching the show on Star Plus or JioHotstar. From dada-dadi and saas-bahu to the youngest members, the entire family will be guessing, competing and laughing together. Ab har weekend hoga aur bhi mazedaar jab akkha India ek saath khelega mere saath!,” he added

The show will also explore the personal stories of its 100 participants as they navigate the different stages of the competition. With the prize pool dependent on mistakes made during the game, the format will add a collective element to the individual competition.

India Ke Top 1% will premiere on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor reveals India Ke Top 1% format: 100 players start with Rs.1 lakh each, prize pot can reach Rs. 1 crore

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