Hrehaan Roshan, the 20-year-old elder son of actor Hrithik Roshan and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, has made his debut as an independent musician with his first English single, ‘This Heavenly Place’. Taking on the roles of singer, songwriter and guitarist, Hrehaan has begun his musical journey under the stage name ‘hrehaan’.

Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan Roshan makes music debut with English single ‘This Heavenly Place’; earns Berklee scholarship

Music has been a part of the Roshan family legacy for generations. His grandfather Rakesh Roshan and father Hrithik Roshan are known for their contributions to Indian cinema, while his great-grandfather, the legendary composer Roshan, was a prominent name in Hindi film music. Hrehaan is also the great-nephew of music composer Rajesh Roshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hrehaan roshan (@hrehaan)



According to the announcement, Hrehaan developed an interest in music during his teenage years and began learning the guitar and writing songs at a young age. He subsequently pursued formal education in music and earned a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, where he is currently studying for an undergraduate degree in music.

With his debut as an independent artist, Hrehaan becomes the first singer-songwriter and guitarist from the Roshan lineage to pursue music in this capacity. His decision to use ‘hrehaan’ as his stage name is also said to draw inspiration from his great-grandfather Roshan, who was popularly known by his mononym.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Hrehaan’s musical influences reportedly include both Hindi film music and Western rock and alternative. His debut single, ‘This Heavenly Place’, is a 3:36-minute track centred on young love. Hrehaan has written, composed and performed the song himself.

The accompanying music video features a black-and-white, grainy visual treatment, with Hrehaan seen expressing himself through his guitar. The release also marks his social media debut, as he introduced his music to audiences on Instagram. The announcement states that the video has already crossed 1,00,000 views on the platform.

‘This Heavenly Place’ is now available for streaming on Spotify, while the full music video can be watched on YouTube. With his first release, Hrehaan is set to establish an independent musical identity while continuing his formal education in music.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for son Hrehaan’s 20th birthday: “The adult steers the boat, but the child is the captain”

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