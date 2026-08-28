Acclaimed lyricist, singer, actor and writer Swanand Kirkire is collaborating with musician and composer Shekhar Ravjiani for the first time on an independent music project titled ‘Maati’. The six-song collection explores romance, nostalgia and emotions through Swanand’s lyrics and vocals and Shekhar’s music.

Swanand Kirkire and Shekhar Ravjiani announce first independent album collaboration titled ‘Maati’, to release the first song on 28th August

The first song from the album, ‘Piyarva’, is set to release on August 28. The artists have imagined each song in ‘Maati’ as a ‘Boond’ (raindrop), with every track representing an individual drop that eventually comes together to form the larger musical collection.

The idea for ‘Maati’ dates back nearly 12 years. Swanand and Shekhar first discussed creating something of their own while sitting at a coffee shop after completing work at a studio on a rainy afternoon. What began as an informal conversation about making music outside conventional expectations gradually developed into a project that stayed with the two artists for years.

Over time, the songs continued to evolve, eventually finding their place in the independent music space. Among them, ‘Piyarva’ remained particularly significant for the duo, growing and changing over the years while retaining the emotions associated with the day it was first conceived.

The song brings together Swanand’s lyrical style and vocals with Shekhar’s musical sensibilities. It also marks the first time the two artists have sung together as part of an independent project, giving a long-standing creative idea a new life.

Speaking about the journey behind ‘Maati’, Swanand Kirkire said, “Around twelve years ago, Shekhar and I were sitting at a coffee shop after finishing our work at the studio on a rainy afternoon. There was something about that day - the rain, the conversations and the feeling that perhaps we should create something that was different from what we were doing at the time. We kept talking about making something of our own, something that came purely from the two of us and didn't have any other expectations attached to it. Somewhere in the middle of those conversations, ‘Piyarva’ was born. What makes this song particularly special to me is that it has travelled with us for almost twelve years. There are songs that you write and release immediately, and then there are songs that quietly stay with you, waiting for the right moment. ‘Piyarva’ was one of those songs. It kept growing, changing and maturing with time, almost like an old wine. And when I listen to it today, I can still feel something of that rainy afternoon when Shekhar and I first imagined it.

He added, “Working with Shekhar on this has been a very special experience. We have known each other and shared a musical space for a long time, but this is our first independent project together, and that makes it even more meaningful for me. Shekhar brings such a beautiful musical sensitivity to everything he does, and I feel very fortunate that we could finally give this song the life it deserved.”

“‘Piyarva’ is a romantic song, but for me, it is also a song about time - about how some ideas and emotions don't really disappear. They simply wait until the right moment to return. I am incredibly happy that after all these years, this little idea born over coffee on a rainy afternoon is finally ready to find its way to listeners. I hope its melody, words and emotion immerse people in the same feeling that stayed with us all these years,” he further stated.

With ‘Piyarva’, the duo brings a musical idea that began 12 years ago into the independent music space. The song is part of the six-track ‘Maati’ collection, which is being released through Shekhar’s Garuda Music. The project marks the beginning of a new independent musical collaboration between Swanand Kirkire and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Also Read : Swanand Kirkire wraps Yeh Prem Mol Liya; says, “I believe the audience will connect with the film”

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