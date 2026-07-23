Amaal Mallik has indirectly launched a scathing attack on music composer Tanishk Bagchi through a long explosive post on X (formerly Twitter), making several serious allegations without directly naming him. Referring to him as ‘Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals’, Amaal accused the composer of taking credit for songs, copying original music, running paid PR campaigns and attempting to tarnish his reputation.

Amaal Mallik launches indirect scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi: “You’re a bloody thief”

The public outburst comes days after Tanishk Bagchi alleged that he had not received Rs. 8 lakhs in royalty payments for the title track of Saiyaara. Amaal used the controversy to question why Tanishk was targeting Yash Raj Films despite frequently claiming that T-Series owed him crores. He wrote, “You keep saying @TSeries owes you crores, then why go after #YashRajFilms, kyunki Bhushan Ji Music Industry mein bohot strong hold rakhte hai?”

In his lengthy post, Amaal also alleged that Tanishk secured ‘Saiyaara’ by taking a song originally created by Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami. He claimed, “If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami's nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know.”

The composer further alleged that the song ‘Saiyaara’ was copied from ‘Humnawa Mere’ and claimed singer Jubin Nautiyal chose to remain silent because of his professional association with the film. He also accused Tanishk of copying Pakistani songs, lifting folk melodies and taking inspiration from YouTube covers, writing, "You're a bloody thief, your originals are also not originals."

Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama… pic.twitter.com/3ihxcQeYYo — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 23, 2026

Amaal did not stop there. He accused Tanishk of using paid PR against him, claiming, "Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho." He also alleged that rival groups within the film industry were attempting to damage the prospects of his upcoming project Awarapan 2.

Earlier this week, Amaal had thanked fans for the positive response to his latest song and urged listeners to let the music grow over time. "Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that's the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience," he wrote.

He further claimed that a "huge paid PR" campaign was being orchestrated by rival elements in the industry to affect both the film and its soundtrack. "There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don't want the film or soundtrack to do well," Amaal alleged, adding that such attempts would ultimately fail because audiences decide the fate of music.

Ending his strongly worded post with a warning, Amaal wrote, "Don't mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there's only one rule here. When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs." As of now, Tanishk Bagchi has not publicly responded to Amaal Mallik's allegations.

Also Read : Amaal Mallik claims rival “paid PR” is attacking Awarapan 2 soundtrack: “Save your funds for your next films”

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