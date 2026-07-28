Actor Akshay Oberoi is making the most of a rare pause in his packed schedule before diving into what promises to be an extremely busy second half of 2026. With multiple exciting projects lined up for release post July, the actor has decided to take some time off for what he calls his “calm before the chaos” a month-long family world tour.

Amid back-to-back film releases, Akshay Oberoi embarks on a family world tour; says, “This is my calm before the chaos”

Known for balancing intense work commitments with his love for travel and family, Akshay has planned an extensive June itinerary with his loved ones, covering destinations including London, Paris, Ghana, New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco and several more cities across the globe.

The actor, who has an exciting slate ahead with Toxic, a film alongside Manoj Bajpayee, which was earlier titles Ghooskhor Pandat, King and Two Zero One Four featuring Jackie Shroff, shared that this trip is particularly special because he wants to spend uninterrupted quality time with his son before promotions and shoots take over his schedule again.

Speaking about the tour, Akshay Oberoi said, “The second half of 2026 is going to be extremely hectic for me with all my films releasing one after another, so I consciously wanted to take this time out with my family. This trip is honestly my calm before the chaos. As actors, we are constantly moving from one set to another, one city to another, but rarely do we get to travel with no agenda except making memories with the people we love. My son is growing up so fast and I don’t want to miss these moments with him.”

He further added, “Travel has always been deeply therapeutic for me. I love exploring new cultures, meeting people, trying local food, walking around unknown streets and just absorbing experiences. This world tour is also a bucket-list journey for me because some of these places have been on my travel wish-list for years. Once July begins, it’s going to be non-stop promotions, shoots and releases, so I wanted June to be about family, discovery and living in the moment.”

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi completes dubbing for Neeraj Pandey’s next with Manoj Bajpayee; says, “Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience”

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