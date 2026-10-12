Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extended birthday wishes to her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, as the veteran actor turned 84 on October 11. The actor shared an unseen photograph of Amitabh with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt note for him.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes ‘Dearest Pa-Dadajiii’ Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday with unseen pic featuring Aaradhya Bachchan; see post

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aishwarya posted a picture capturing a moment between Amitabh and Aaradhya. In the photograph, the veteran actor is seen wearing a tracksuit and a beanie, while Aaradhya hugs her grandfather as they pose together. The picture offered a glimpse into their family bond, with Aishwarya marking the special occasion with a personal message.

Sharing the photograph, she wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya’s birthday post came as Amitabh received wishes from fans and members of the film industry on his special day. Several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and Chiranjeevi, also extended their greetings to the actor through social media.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 84th birthday

Amitabh celebrated his birthday on October 11, continuing a tradition that sees fans gather outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of him. The actor stepped out to greet the crowd and acknowledge the wishes of his admirers, who assembled outside his home to mark the occasion.

The veteran star’s birthday is often marked by tributes from colleagues, fans and members of the film fraternity, reflecting his long-standing association with Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the 18th season of the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also associated with the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, returning to the science-fiction franchise following the first film.

Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan shows interest in doing ‘Kajra Re’ 2.0 while recalling the song’s shoot, says, “You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad”

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