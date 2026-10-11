The actress breaks her silence on Instagram with a hopeful message, over a week after suffering a spinal fracture during a trip to Indonesia.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared her first personal update since her accident in Bali, and it carries a note of hope. On Saturday, October 10, the actress posted an Instagram Story showing an empty reclining wheelchair facing a sunset.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first post since Bali accident with a sunset and an empty wheelchair: “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”

She captioned it, "Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." The Hindi line roughly translates to "the picture is not over yet, my friend."

What happened

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture in an accident on October 1, 2026 while on a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, Indonesia. She was hospitalised at a local medical facility, placed under close observation, and advised to undergo corrective spinal surgery.

Her team issued a statement soon after the news broke. It read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery."

The statement added that her shooting schedules and public commitments over the coming weeks had been put on hold. Fans and the media were urged to respect her privacy while she focuses on her recovery.

Back in Mumbai

Nushrratt was airlifted to Mumbai by air ambulance on October 2. Visuals from the airport showed her being moved on a stretcher under medical supervision, accompanied by close associates, so that she could undergo treatment and rehabilitation in her home city.

Her representatives have not detailed how the accident happened, saying only that she met with an "unfortunate accident." Speculation about the cause circulated on social media but has not been confirmed. Reports also clarified that online claims about a permanent impact on her mobility were unfounded and that her medical team had made no such prognosis.

Her latest post is the first time the actress has addressed the situation herself. With its sunset imagery and playful Hindi line, it offers a glimpse of her spirit as she begins her recovery.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery: Team issues official statement amid accident reports

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