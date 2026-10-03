The actor also remembered the fun-filled shoot, describing it as a dance party where the cast and crew enjoyed themselves for hours.

Abhishek Bachchan shows interest in doing ‘Kajra Re’ 2.0 while recalling the song’s shoot, says, “You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad”

Abhishek Bachchan has expressed his interest in returning to one of his most remembered songs, ‘Kajra Re’, nearly two decades after its release. The actor recently recalled the experience of shooting the song from Bunty Aur Babli and said he would “love” to be part of a 2.0 version, although he jokingly noted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, would also need to be convinced.

Abhishek Bachchan shows interest in doing ‘Kajra Re’ 2.0 while recalling the song’s shoot, says, “You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad”

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek was asked whether he would be interested in revisiting ‘Kajra Re’ with a new version. The actor responded positively, saying, “I'm down for that. I'd love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though.”

Reflecting on the original song, Abhishek recalled the shoot as one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career. He said the atmosphere on the sets was more like a celebration, with the cast and crew having a great time while filming the track.

“I don't know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting ‘Kajra Re’. It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much. I still remember we were filming and it was my birthday, and they celebrated,” he said.

Abhishek also shared an interesting detail about how some of the song's candid moments came together. According to the actor, director Shaad Ali played the track for several hours on the sets, turning the shoot into an impromptu dance session. The footage captured during those moments was later incorporated into the final song.

“Basically, what Shaad did was just put on the song and for about four hours we just had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us just having fun, freaking out on set in the song. It's absolutely, I mean, cult status of a song. I love it. I had a blast shooting it. It was just great memories, great fun,” he said.

Released in 2005, Bunty Aur Babli featured Abhishek as a con artist alongside Rani Mukerji, while Amitabh Bachchan played the police officer pursuing them. ‘Kajra Re’ featured Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh together and became one of the film's most remembered songs.

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song was sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali, with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

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