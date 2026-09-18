The beauty icon walks the iconic Eiffel Tower runway for the ninth edition of Le Défilé, as L'Oréal Paris unveils a new matte lipstick range curated for Indian skin tones.

L'Oréal Paris is set to bring back its celebrated Le Défilé to Paris Fashion Week, with the ninth edition scheduled for 28th September 2026 at Place Joffre, right in front of the Eiffel Tower. This year's showcase will revolve around the theme ‘Express Your Worth’, spotlighting sisterhood, diversity and inclusion on a global stage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan struts again at Paris Fashion Week: L’Oréal’s Le Défilé returns with star-studded line-up

A major highlight of the event will be the return of L'Oréal Paris ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the Le Défilé runway. Her comeback is being positioned as a reflection of strength, individuality and confidence, reinforcing the brand's message of empowering women to define beauty on their own terms.

Since its debut in 2017, Le Défilé has grown into a marquee platform that unites leading voices from fashion, beauty and entertainment. The 2026 roster features an international ensemble including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Alongside the runway spectacle, L'Oréal Paris will unveil its Runway Matte Collection, featuring five bold new shades of Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick curated specifically for Indian skin tones. The hero shade, 423 Audacious Red—worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Paris Fashion Week—will take centre stage in the launch.

To extend the Parisian beauty experience to Indian consumers, L'Oréal Paris has partnered with Amazon as its online partner and Lifestyle Stores as its offline partner. The brand will also host its first-ever masterclass in Mumbai this October, offering creators and customers a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry behind Le Défilé and the new Runway Matte Collection.

With Aishwarya's return to the runway and a focused push on inclusive shades, L'Oréal is betting big on blending global glamour with local relevance — making this year's Le Défilé as much about empowerment as it is about high fashion.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with brother Aditya and family in unseen Raksha Bandhan photo

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