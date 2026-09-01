Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family this year, and an unseen picture from the festivities has now surfaced online. The photo was shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai and offers a glimpse into the private family celebrations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with brother Aditya and family in unseen Raksha Bandhan photo

In the picture, Aishwarya is seen posing with her brother Aditya Rai, sister-in-law Shrima and their children. Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, is also part of the family photograph. Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen alongside her grandmother and cousins.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

The photograph features Aditya and Shrima's sons, Vihaan and Shivansh, as they pose with the family. Aaradhya is seen sharing a moment with her grandmother and cousins, adding to the family-focused glimpse from the celebrations.

Shrima had also shared a few other pictures from the Raksha Bandhan festivities two days earlier, giving followers a closer look at the family's celebrations.

Aishwarya has maintained a close relationship with her brother Aditya over the years. While the actor generally keeps her personal life away from the spotlight, she has occasionally been seen spending time with her brother and his family.

Who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother Aditya Rai?

Aditya Rai has reportedly worked as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and has also been associated with the film industry as a producer.

He co-produced the 2003 romantic drama Dil Ka Rishta, which featured Aishwarya in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The film was directed by Naresh Malhotra and its story was co-written by Aishwarya and Aditya's mother, Brinda Rai.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in pearl-encrusted Tony Ward Couture masterpiece; unseen Cannes 2026 look reveals 600 hours of craftsmanship

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