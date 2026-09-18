Bigg Boss 20 has begun, but the drama inside the house is already picking up pace. With groups taking shape and rivalries emerging among the contestants, Mahhi Vij and MC Mary Kom have now found themselves at the centre of an increasingly heated equation. A recently released promo hints at another confrontation between the two, this time over a task involving the house ration.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij, Mary Kom lock horns after Love Gill provokes boxer over ration task, watch promo!

The tension between Mahhi and Mary Kom began amid Mahhi's ongoing feud with Yung DSA. During the captaincy task, Mahhi chose not to support Yung despite their previously cordial equation. She explained her decision by pointing out that Yung had already served as the house captain and that other contestants should also get a fair opportunity to compete for the position.

While Yung was disappointed by Mahhi's decision, the situation escalated after Mary Kom allegedly presented a different version of Mahhi's conversation to the other housemates. Mary also claimed that Mahhi had abused Yung, which further added to the tension between the contestants.

Mahhi Vij struggles to name Mary Kom in ration task

The latest promo takes the rivalry a step further. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss calls Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Aashif Khan into the 2X room and gives them an opportunity to win 75 per cent of the house ration.

However, the contestants are given a condition. To secure the ration, they must reduce or remove the 'Jeevandan' lifeline of one contestant.

As the trio discusses the decision, Mahhi appears to struggle while taking Mary Kom's name. She is seen asking Uditi for the boxer's name while deciding whose lifeline should be affected.

The moment appears to set the stage for another confrontation. Later in the promo, Love Gill is seen approaching Mary Kom and talking to her about the decision made during the task. His conversation with Mary seemingly provokes her, eventually leading to a verbal altercation between Mary and Mahhi.

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The exchange adds another layer to the growing rivalry between the two contestants, who have already found themselves on opposite sides of multiple disagreements inside the house.

Viewers take sides in Mahhi-Mary Kom clash

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 20, some viewers have also discussed Mary Kom's personality and her comments inside the house. In an earlier episode, while speaking to fellow contestants, Mary referred to herself as a legend and suggested that nobody could be better than her.

The latest promo has once again triggered a discussion around her attitude among viewers. Several users in the comments section appeared to support Mahhi and praised her for standing up for herself during the confrontation. At the same time, some viewers criticised Mary Kom over what they perceived as an overly assertive attitude and a tendency to look down on other contestants.

The reactions remain divided, but the promo suggests that the Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom rivalry is far from over. With the house dynamics changing rapidly, their equation could become one of the talking points of the ongoing season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey questions makers over alleged TV bias; asks, “Baaki genres ke logon ko leke kyun aate ho?”

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