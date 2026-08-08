Subhash Ghai’s Karma has completed 40 years since its release. The 1986 film, which brought together several prominent names from Indian cinema, continues to be remembered for its story of patriotism, sacrifice and justice. The film also went on to become the biggest grosser of Bollywood in 1986.

40 Years Of Karma: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s lasting legacy

Starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Karma brought together an ensemble cast in a story that combined action, drama and emotion. Over the years, the film has continued to find an audience and has come to be regarded as an important film in Subhash Ghai’s body of work.

On the occasion of the film completing four decades, Subhash Ghai reflected on its enduring impact. He shared, “Karma celebrated the spirit and courage of India. As a storyteller, I have always believed that stories should entertain but also leave behind an emotion that stays with people. The love that Karma continues to receive across generations is one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

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Apart from its performances and dialogues, Karma is also remembered for its music. Songs including ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye,’ ‘Mera Karma Tu’ and ‘Na Jaiyo Pardes’ have continued to remain familiar to music lovers over the years.

‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’, in particular, has become closely associated with patriotic celebrations. As India marks 80 years of independence this year, the song continues to feature prominently during Independence Day programmes and celebrations. Its continued presence decades after the film’s release highlights the lasting place the soundtrack has earned in popular culture.

Four decades after its theatrical release, Karma remains a notable chapter in Subhash Ghai’s filmography, with its cast, music, dialogues and themes continuing to evoke nostalgia among audiences.

Also Read : Subhash Ghai celebrates 33 Years of Khalnayak; says, “My bond with Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is far more precious than any box office record”

More Pages: Karma Box Office Collection

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