Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter Shora Siddiqui continue to receive a warm response for their theatre production Naqaab during its ongoing US tour. The latest stop in Atlanta witnessed another sold-out show, with the actor sharing his gratitude for the audience's support on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, daughter Shora’s Naqaab plays to a packed house in Atlanta; actor shares candid tour moments

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nawazuddin posted a glimpse from the venue and wrote: "Housefull in Atlanta, City Hall."

The actor thanked audiences as the production continued its successful run across the United States.

A quiet father-daughter moment off stage

Apart from celebrating the packed show, Nawazuddin also offered fans a glimpse into life beyond the stage. In another Instagram Story, he shared a candid picture of Shora engrossed in writing her travel diary during a break from the tour.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Shora writing travel diary, whenever she gets time after hectic schedule!"

The post highlighted a quieter moment from the father-daughter duo's busy schedule as they continue travelling across cities for the play.

Naqaab marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's return to theatre after nearly 25 years. The production has also become a personal milestone for the actor as he shares the stage with his daughter, Shora Siddiqui.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks audiences after sold-out New York show of Naqaab, gears up for Dallas

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