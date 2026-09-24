Mrunal Thakur has had an eventful 2026. The year began with the feel-good romantic film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, followed by the massy Pan-India film Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. She was then seen in the comic caper, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hai, that also starred Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. She'll now end the year with Pooja Meri Jaan. It releases directly on Zee5 next Friday, October 2.

BREAKING: Pooja Meri Jaan passed with an ‘A’ certificate; is Mrunal Thakur’s second adult film after Love Sonia

Interestingly, Mrunal Thakur has mostly worked in films that have wide appeal and which have either been passed with a ‘U’ or U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, Pooja Meri Jaan is an exception. The courtroom drama-cum-thriller has received an ‘A’ rating. The film got the certificate on September 15. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 117.32 minutes. In other words, Pooja Meri Jaan is 1 hour, 57 minutes and 32 seconds long.

The only other film of Mrunal Thakur that was ‘A’ rated was Love Sonia (2018). Besides Mrunal, Pooja Meri Jaan also stars Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Incidentally, this is Maddock's second consecutive ‘A’ rated film after Cocktail 2, which released earlier this year.

The Vvaan handed over two censor certificates

On September 22, Bollywood Hungama reported that this week's release, The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been passed with no cuts. The CBFC handed over the certificate to the makers on September 22, after which they realized that they failed to mention on the censor certificate that the film was submitted with Audio Description (AD) and Closed/Open Captions (CC/OC) as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting guidelines for accessibility standards in theatrical cinema.

Once the error was noticed, the CBFC's team quickly handed them a fresh certificate with the mention 'Certificated with AD and CC/OC files'. Thus, The Vvaan makers were handed two censor certificates with two separate Serial Numbers. As per sources, this is a rare or probably one-of-a-kind instance where a film has got 2 certificates, though there's no change in its runtime. The main Certificate Number, however, remained unchanged in both certificates.

We reached out to the CBFC’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajendra Singh, for comment, but he didn't reply to our message. Meanwhile, CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati replied, “It's merely a technical correction to the same Certificate.”

Also Read: Pooja Meri Jaan postponed to 2025 to make way for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: Report

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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