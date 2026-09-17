SCOOP: After Mirzapur The Movie’s success, Divyenndu set to headline a period drama next; to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar

2 weeks have passed since the release of Mirzapur The Movie and it continues to remain rock-steady. One of its lead actors, Divyenndu, appears to be gearing up for yet another interesting turn in his career. After making his presence felt across films and streaming projects in 2026, industry buzz suggests that the actor could next headline an ambitious period drama, which is currently in production.

SCOOP: After Mirzapur The Movie’s success, Divyenndu set to headline a period drama next; to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar

The yet-untitled project is being produced by Endemol, and while the makers have kept details surrounding the film and Divyenndu’s character tightly under wraps, sources suggest that the actor will be seen in a striking, never-seen-before avatar. If the development is indeed true, the period drama would mark yet another unexplored space for the versatile performer.

2026 has already emerged as a significant year for Divyenndu. The actor has enjoyed the success of Peddi and Mirzapur The Movie, while also making an impact in the streaming space with Netflix’s Glory. The varied slate has once again highlighted his ability to move seamlessly between formats, genres and vastly different characters.

Interestingly, the year also marks 15 years since Divyenndu’s breakthrough with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). Since then, the actor has steadily built a career around distinct roles and unconventional choices rather than allowing himself to be confined to a particular image.

From comedy and crime to action and drama, Divyenndu has repeatedly experimented with his screen persona. A period drama, therefore, could offer audiences another fresh side of the actor and add a new dimension to his evolving filmography.

For now, details regarding the period, scale, supporting cast and Divyenndu’s role remain under wraps. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie is all set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in the coming weekend. Its success has stunned the industry, especially as it marks the first time in India that a popular series has been turned into a theatrical film.

Also Read: Divyenndu celebrates 15 years in the film industry after Mirzapur: The Movie success; says, “I guess the patience has paid off”

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