Swiggy Dineout has announced the latest edition of its Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF), giving the annual dining festival a pop-culture twist this year. The campaign has been reimagined as the Great Indian Ravi Festival, with actor Ravi Kishan at the centre of the campaign. The festival is being held from September 14 to October 24, 2026, and will offer discounts of up to 50% across more than 57,000 restaurants in over 84 cities in India. The participating outlets include cafés, pubs, bars, luxury dining establishments and family restaurants.

Great Indian Ravi Festival: Swiggy Dineout puts Ravi Kishan at the centre of its annual dining festival

As part of the offers, customers can also avail an additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, along with 10% back as DineCash on bookings made through Dineout.

Why Swiggy Dineout Has Reworked GIRF

The new campaign draws from Ravi Kishan’s recent popularity across social media, where his dialogues, expressions and mannerisms have been widely used and remixed by users.

Instead of featuring Kishan simply as a brand ambassador, Swiggy Dineout has built the campaign around his screen persona and the internet culture surrounding him. The campaign film features the actor in a larger-than-life avatar and incorporates references to phrases that have recently gained traction online, including “Jaldi the Late” and “Home from Work”.

The campaign's tagline, “Discount Followsss My Brothaaaar”, is also inspired by one of Kishan’s viral dialogues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Speaking about the campaign, Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP Marketing and Revenue, Swiggy Dineout, said, “GIRF continues to be one of India's largest dining movements, and every year our aim is to meet consumers where they already are. We have partnered with trending personalities and internet icons for GIRF over the last few years. This time, we have gone a step further by rechristening GIRF as Great Indian Ravi Festival.”

He added, “Ravi Kishan isn't just having a moment right now, he is the moment and has been trending across social media for the past few weeks! This is the reason why instead of simply riding that wave, we decided to build this year's entire festival around him. We hope that GIRF in its new avatar will appeal to a larger audience, as the discount really does follow the brothaa.”

Restaurants Participating In The Festival

The festival is available across more than 84 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Udaipur.

Several restaurant chains and dining brands are participating in the campaign, including Good Flippin' Burgers, Punjab Grill, YouMee, One 8 Commune, Mainland China, Paradise Biryani and Absolute Barbecues.

The Great Indian Ravi Festival will also be promoted through digital and social media platforms, creator-led content and in-app formats on Swiggy Dineout, with Ravi Kishan featuring prominently across the campaign.

Also Read: Swiggy Dineout launches ‘Order-in-Cinemas’ feature, lets moviegoers get food delivered to their seats

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