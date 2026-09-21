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Bollywood Hungama » News » Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the Indian box office » Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the Indian box office

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the Indian box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur The Movie has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office. The film has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, emerging as the fourth release of 2026 to achieve the feat. Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu, the film has managed to reach the coveted milestone in 17 days of its release, making it the third-fastest film to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in 2026.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the Indian box office

The achievement further underlines the strong theatrical pull of the Mirzapur franchise, which has successfully translated its popularity from the streaming space to the big screen. The film’s journey to Rs. 200 crore has also resulted in a significant milestone for its leading cast. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu make their debut in the Rs. 200 crore club for actors with Mirzapur The Movie. For the trio, the achievement adds another notable chapter to their careers, particularly given the ensemble-driven nature of the franchise and the strong recall value of their respective characters.

Mirzapur The Movie has maintained a steady run through its theatrical journey, with audiences turning up for the continuation of the much-loved world of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi. The film’s Rs. 200 crore milestone also puts it among the year’s biggest theatrical performers, adding to what has been a strong 2026 box office.

With the film now firmly past the Rs. 200 crore mark, all eyes will be on its final theatrical tally and whether it can further strengthen its position among the year’s top-performing releases.

 

More Pages: Mirzapur - The Movie Box Office Collection , Mirzapur - The Movie Movie Review

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