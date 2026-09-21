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Bollywood Hungama » News » Daayra Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.77 cr on opening weekend » Daayra Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.77 cr on opening weekend

Daayra Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.77 cr on opening weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra has recorded a modest opening weekend at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs. 3.77 crore over its first three days, with business showing an upward movement through the weekend.

Daayra Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.77 cr on opening weekend

The film opened at Rs. 0.94 crore on Friday, before witnessing a noticeable jump on Saturday. Daayra collected Rs. 1.41 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs. 2.35 crore. On Sunday, the film maintained its momentum and added another Rs. 1.39 crore, bringing its opening weekend total to Rs. 3.77 crore.

The weekend trend suggests that the film benefited from increased audience turnout over the second and third days, although the overall numbers remained on the lower side. With the first weekend now behind it, the film’s performance on the weekdays will be crucial in determining how it fares during its theatrical run.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra brings together Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a gritty crime drama, with the film generating interest for its subject and lead cast. The coming days will reveal whether it can sustain the momentum generated over the weekend and add substantially to its box office tally.

Daayra Opening Weekend Box Office Collections at a glance:
Friday – Rs. 0.94 cr
Saturday – Rs. 1.41 cr
Sunday – Rs. 1.39 cr
Total – Rs. 3.77 cr

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection , Daayra Movie Review

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