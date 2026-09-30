Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is among the most awaited films of 2027. Scheduled to release on January 21, 2027, the film marks the reunion of Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years. There was a strong bidding war in the film fraternity to bag the distribution rights of Love And War, with players like Dharma Productions, Jio Studios, Anil Thadani, and Pen Marudhar in the race.

SCOOP: Love & War theatrical rights sold for Rs. 300 crores; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, & Vicky Kaushal starrer sets records

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the theatrical rights of Love And War have been sold for a humongous sum of Rs. 300 crores. "It's a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January. There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that Pen Marudhar as well as the stakeholders of Love And War are confident of recovering the theatrical investment and make big profits from the film. "Ranbir Kapoor is among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema, and with able support from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - Love And War is certainly the biggest ensemble ever pulled off by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It deserves the Rs. 300 crore theatrical number," the source tells us further.

Love And War posters were out last week, and have taken the digital world by storm. SLB is now planning to launch a teaser next, but that shall happen around Diwali with Ramayana.

Also Read: Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others celebrate the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor with grand dinner

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