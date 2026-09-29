Ravi Kishan is currently enjoying a terrific phase. The actor, who also emerged as an Internet sensation, is riding high on the huge success of Mirzapur The Movie (2026) as well as his award-winning performance in Laapataa Ladies (2024), Maamla Legal Hai, etc. And now, the veteran actor has added yet another exciting project to his slate. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Ravi Kishan is all set to headline a high-concept spiritual film presented by Mahaveer Jain Films. Interestingly, this marks Ravi Kishan and Mahaveer Jain’s second collaboration after Naagzilla.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Viral Sensation Ravi Kishan bags solo-lead Hindi film; to star in Mahaveer Jain’s devotional drama

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This will be one of those rare Hindi films in which Ravi Kishan will be the sole leading man and will carry the film on his shoulders. The makers strongly felt that Ravi has the talent, popularity and personality needed for the part. More importantly, he fits the character perfectly. When the film was offered to him, Ravi was deeply impressed by the script and immediately agreed to come on board.”

The project also comes at an interesting time for Mahaveer Jain Films. The banner recently delivered the chartbuster title song of Yeh Prem Mol Liya and also announced RamBola, which will be directed by Vishal Chaturvedi of Hanuman Ansh fame. The production house is now joining forces with Ravi Kishan for what is being described as a soulful and highly conceptual spiritual film.

Revealing more about the premise, the source added, “It is a contemporary story and revolves around a man and his deep devotion to God. For the protagonist, God is not just the Supreme Being but also his closest friend. The film explores this beautiful relationship in a touching and entertaining manner.”

The source further said, “It is being designed as a clean, wholesome entertainer that families can watch together. While spirituality and devotion form the core of the film, it will also have humour, strong emotions and plenty of drama.”

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that the soulful devotional film is being written and directed by Amit Aarryan. It will be presented by Mahaveer Jain Films and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films – Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vinayak Kumar, Kavin Shah and Shikha K Ahluwalia – along with RatPack Stories’ Vijay Subramanium and Kshitij Mehta.

The source further revealed, “The film will go on floors in January. The title is yet to be locked and the makers are expected to finalize it soon, following which an official announcement will be made.”

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan talks about her age-gap romance with Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie: “We did not try to show anywhere that there is no age gap”

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