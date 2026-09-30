After shattering theatrical records and clocking impressive viewership on OTT, Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026) is now set for its television premiere. The action saga will air on Star Gold on Sunday, October 18, at 7:00 pm. However, since the film was originally certified ‘A’ for its theatrical release, the makers had to submit it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) once again and make the necessary modifications for a television-friendly version suitable for younger viewers.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC orders 45-50 cuts for Dhurandhar The Revenge’s TV Premiere; U/A 16+ version is 10 minutes shorter

Accordingly, the Central Board of Film Certification passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate on September 24. However, the film had to go through several cuts. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers were asked to make 45 to 50 cuts. Almost all the modifications pertained to the extremely violent and gory scenes.”

The source further said, “The makers, however, have smoothly edited out the disturbing scenes in such a way that the impact of the film stayed intact.”

Once the changes were made, the CBFC approved the television premiere of Dhurandhar The Revenge. As per the CBFC website, the U/A 16+ version has a duration of 219 minutes and 6 seconds. It means that the revised version is 3 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds long. The theatrical version of the film had a runtime of 229.6 minutes, that is, 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. In other words, the revised version of Dhurandhar The Revenge is 10 minutes shorter.

The Dhurandhar series stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. It tells the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates a dreaded gang in Karachi, Pakistan and creates havoc. While Dhurandhar (2025) was released on December 5, Dhurandhar The Revenge arrived in cinemas this year on March 19. Both films were record grossers.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge lands in legal trouble over alleged disclosure of defence details; Delhi HC asks government and CBFC to take informed decision

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