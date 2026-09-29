Also starring Sharad Kelkar, the Haris Imtiyaz Khan directorial is set against a rural backdrop and explores fear, family, legacy and buried truths through the lens of horror.

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar are set to headline the upcoming rural horror film Kaali Kheti, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026. The makers have announced the release date with the unveiling of the film’s first poster, offering a glimpse into the eerie world of the Haris Imtiyaz Khan directorial.

Jackie Shroff starrer Kaali Kheti to release in theatres on October 23; poster unveiled

Starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam in pivotal roles, Kaali Kheti is set against a rural backdrop and brings together elements of horror, family and buried secrets. While the newly released poster establishes an ominous mood, it deliberately keeps the central mystery of the film under wraps. The visual is designed to leave audiences questioning the story behind the unsettling setting and the events that unfold within it.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film explores agriculture through a horror-driven narrative. According to the filmmaker, the idea was to approach a familiar subject from a perspective that he felt had not been explored in this manner before.

Giving insights into the film, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan states, “For me Kaali Kheti is about examining agriculture through the lens of horror. Something I hadn't seen before. Something that felt fresh, exciting and also deeply disturbing. The film is mirror to society, only the reflection exists in a scary and fantastical world. Sometimes this world doesn't make sense but always feels strangely familiar. Perhaps that is the true horror.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)



The film’s rural setting forms an important part of its narrative, with family, legacy and buried truths at the centre of the story. Rather than revealing the details of its horror elements through the first look, the makers have chosen to maintain an element of mystery around the world of Kaali Kheti.

Produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, the film features an ensemble cast alongside its lead actors. Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary are also part of the cast in pivotal roles. With its poster now unveiled, Kaali Kheti is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 23, 2026. The film will bring its rural horror setting to cinemas later this year.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff shares heartwarming moment with veteran actress Shubha Kote; watch video

More Pages: Kaali Kheti Box Office Collection

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