India’s microdrama boom seems to be entering an interesting new phase. A format that was, until recently, largely populated by emerging actors, influencers and digital-first creators is now beginning to attract increasingly familiar faces from films, television and the creator ecosystem.

Microdramas get STAR POWER! Kusha Kapila, Sheeba Chadha, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh join the vertical wave

The latest names to jump onto the vertical bandwagon are Kusha Kapila and Sheeba Chadha, who have teamed up for Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe. The 14-episode microdrama marks Kusha’s debut in the format and will premiere on her Instagram page on September 30.

Created and written by Namrata Wadhwani and directed by Raashi Priya Nahata, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe revolves around an accidental pen-pal relationship between two women dealing with heartbreak, grief and major changes in their lives. Kusha plays Anisha, a Mumbai-based woman trying to move on from a broken relationship, while acclaimed actress Sheeba Chadha essays Charu, a widow living in Lucknow who is navigating grief and a new phase of life.

Interestingly, Kusha’s entry into microdramas also highlights another potential evolution of the format. Unlike conventional shows that need a television channel or OTT platform, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe will drop on Kusha’s own Instagram page. In other words, a creator with a sizeable audience can now effectively turn her social-media handle into a distribution platform for an original fiction series.

Another prominent television and reality-show face, Nikki Tamboli, has also entered the vertical fiction space with Ex vs Wife, in which she stars opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki has taken up the challenge of playing two contrasting shades in the series – one positive and the other negative.

Taken individually, these might simply appear to be two new microdrama announcements. But taken together, they point towards a larger shift taking place within India's rapidly growing short-form fiction ecosystem.

Actors traditionally had broadly defined options – television serials, films, OTT shows, music videos and advertisements. Vertical fiction is now emerging as another avenue, sitting somewhere between social-media content and conventional scripted entertainment. For established performers, it potentially offers an interesting middle ground. Unlike reels, microdramas give actors an opportunity to play actual characters with conflicts, emotions and narrative arcs. At the same time, they potentially require a significantly different production and viewing ecosystem compared to a daily television serial or a long-form streaming show. That could make the format attractive not merely to aspiring talent looking for visibility, but also to established actors looking to experiment without necessarily committing to a conventional long-form project.

Also Read: From 90-second fad to MEGA BUSINESS: Microdramas get a dedicated spotlight at FICCI FRAMES alongside cinema, OTT, AI and reality TV

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