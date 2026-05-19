Dharma Productions, the reputed production house fronted by Karan Johar, has always believed in consistently exploring newer territories. Besides producing films, the banner has also ventured into web series, web films and talent management. It has also presented and released Marathi and Punjabi films, and now, it has set its eyes on Gujarati cinema. And now, the buzz in the trade is that Dharma Productions will present the upcoming Gujarati film, Jindagi Once More.

SCOOP: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forays into Gujarati cinema; to present Siddharth Randeria-starrer Jindagi Once More

A Gujarat-based exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, “Jindagi Once More is an emotional and touching saga of a father and son. Moreover, it features Siddharth Randeria, a superstar of Gujarati cinema and theatre. It is said that the team of Dharma loved the film and decided to come on board as presenters.”

A trade expert commented, “The Gujarati film industry is growing and impressing audiences with its quality storytelling. Last year, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate (2025) emerged as a Rs. 100 crore grosser, further throwing the spotlight on the industry. Just recently, Sajid Nadiadwala came on board the much-loved Dhabkaaro, starring Deven Bhojani, as presenter and producer. And now, the news of Dharma Productions’ foray further proves that the industry is growing by leaps and bounds.”

Siddharth Randeria has also worked in a few Hindi films, including Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), in which he played Kiara Advani’s father. He was the leading actor in Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019), the longest-running Gujarati film of all time.

Besides Siddharth, Jindagi Once More also stars Aarti Patel, Deep Dholakia, Jahanvi Dhakan and others. It is directed by Jaymin and produced by Vasuu Dholakia. According to our exhibitor source, it is expected to be released in cinemas on June 19.

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