Vishal Bhardwaj wants to adapt the Tarun Tejpal case into a “Rashomon”-style film: “It’s a very important case for society”

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has confirmed that he is developing a feature film inspired by the Tarun Tejpal case, just days after the Bombay High Court overturned the former Tehelka editor's acquittal, convicted him of rape and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to adapt the Tarun Tejpal case into a “Rashomon”-style film: “It’s a very important case for society”

Speaking about the project, Bhardwaj said the case's contrasting court judgments and its many lesser-known details make it a compelling subject for a film. He also emphasised that his approach would remain balanced and rooted in multiple perspectives rather than predetermined conclusions.

Vishal Bhardwaj explains why the case drew his attention

In an interview with Variety, Bhardwaj said, "The contradiction between the two judgments makes it a perfect case for a 'Rashomon'-style narrative. There are a lot of facts and incidents in this case that nobody knows about, and people will be amused and surprised to discover them on screen."

The director revealed, "As they say, the devil lies in the detail. How do you expect people to go through the tiring, dry legal language of a 500-plus-page court judgment? I have gone through the minutest details. I have read the judgment many times and am still grappling with it. It's a very important case for society."

"The film should be made as a dispassionate observer"

Bhardwaj clarified that he does not intend to make a film that begins with a fixed point of view. Instead, he wants to present the story through different perspectives. "It's too early for me to make up my mind on what the film is about."

He added, "I'm very clear that the approach must be that of a dispassionate observer, like a true film journalist, if I may say so."

Explaining his storytelling philosophy, Bhardwaj said, "No story is complete without all the different points of view, especially in a 'Rashomon' structure, because half a glass of water is also half empty at the same time. The only difference is perspective."

Director wants actor to approach the role without preconceived notions

Speaking about casting, Bhardwaj said he would prefer an actor who is unfamiliar with the case so the performance remains free of preconceived ideas: "I want the actor to be unaware of the crime, if possible, and to set the judgments aside. I would love for him to approach it as fiction."

The filmmaker also revealed that the project is being produced in association with a major Bollywood studio, although he has not disclosed the name of the production house.

Bombay High Court recently convicted Tarun Tejpal

The announcement comes shortly after the Bombay High Court overturned the 2021 acquittal of Tarun Tejpal by a Goa sessions court.

Tejpal was arrested in 2013 after a junior colleague accused him of sexual assault. While the trial court had acquitted him in 2021, the Goa government challenged the verdict.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court set aside the acquittal, describing the trial court's judgment as "perverse." The High Court relied on the complainant's testimony, CCTV footage and apology emails sent by Tejpal before convicting him and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tejpal has stated that he will challenge the High Court's verdict before the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie share precious moment with Vishal Bharadwaj during surprise LA visit; see pic

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