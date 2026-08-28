Uorfi has sparked concern among her fans after sharing a series of pictures from a hospital bed on social media. The actor and social media personality referred to the hospital visit as her “yearly admission in the hospital”, although she did not clarify whether the remark was serious, sarcastic or related to a routine annual health check-up.

Uorfi hospitalised, shares photos from hospital bed: “Anaesthesia ke alag maze hai bhai”

In one of the pictures, Uorfi could be seen posing from the hospital bed while the song ‘Itni Shakti Hame De Na Data’ played in the background. She subsequently shared a photograph showing an IV cannula attached to her hand and captioned it, “Worst part!”

Uorfi later posted another picture from the hospital and appeared to comment on the effects of anaesthesia. She wrote, “Anesthesia k alag maze hai bhai.” However, neither Uorfi nor her team has so far shared details about the reason for her hospitalisation or revealed what medical procedure, if any, she underwent.

The recent post has also brought attention to Uorfi’s previous health-related disclosures. In January 2026, she opened up about a difficult phase in her life when her weight had dropped to 38 kg. At the time, she said she was "so sick and depressed." Uorfi revealed that she had been eating only one meal a day and avoiding carbohydrates. According to her, the restrictive routine affected her mood, leaving her feeling extremely moody, angry and irritated. She also recalled experiencing facial swelling despite being significantly underweight and later said weight training helped her feel better.

In June 2026, Uorfi also spoke about severe facial swelling that she had experienced around a year and a half earlier. Addressing speculation that the swelling was caused by fillers, she clarified that it was instead linked to allergies, stress and increased cortisol levels. She further revealed that she is allergic to cats despite having three pet cats at home.

Uorfi’s previous publicly reported hospitalisation was in January 2024, when she shared a photograph of herself wearing an oxygen mask from a hospital bed. At the time, she captioned the post, “Starting 2024 with a bang.” She later deleted the post and did not reveal the reason behind that hospital visit.

As of now, further details about Uorfi’s latest hospitalisation remain awaited.

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