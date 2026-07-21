Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak following the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led 'Chalo Sansad' march near Parliament in Delhi on July 20. The incident has sparked widespread reactions, with actors, filmmakers, and public figures calling for accountability, compassion, and a peaceful resolution to the issue.

Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan among celebs extending support to students after ‘Chalo Sansad’ clashes

While a few members of the film fraternity had already joined the student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar before the march, many others expressed their solidarity through social media after videos and reports of the clashes surfaced online. They described the scenes from the protest as "deeply saddening" and voiced concern over the treatment of students who had gathered to demand action over the alleged examination irregularities.

Among the celebrities who publicly backed the protesting students are Imran Khan, Vir Das, Lisa Ray, Arya Babbar, Zoya Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Preity Zinta, Munawar Faruqui, Sonu Sood, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi and Prajakta Koli. Several of them stressed that citizens have the democratic right to stage peaceful protests and urged authorities to handle the situation with sensitivity and restraint.

Imran Khan

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Vir Das

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Lisa Ray

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Arya Babbar

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Zoya Akhtar

Konkona Sen Sharma

Preity Zinta

Munawar Faruqui

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Sonu Sood

Soha Ali Khan

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Aditi Rao Hydari

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Uorfi

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Prajakta Koli

Also Read : Bollywood rallies behind CJP student protesters after Delhi violence; Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and more react

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