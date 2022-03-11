Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Kangana Ranaut taking a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan on Lock Upp, to the pet name Saba Azad has for rumoured beau Hrithik’s ex-wife Susanne Khan, to Akshay Kumar announcing Rs. 10 lakh prize to the winner of India’s Ultimate Warrior, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Trending Bollywood News: From Kangana Ranaut taking a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan on Lock Upp, to the pet name Saba Azad has for rumoured beau Hrithik’s ex-wife Susanne Khan, to Akshay Kumar announcing Rs. 10 lakh prize to the winner of India’s Ultimate Warrior, here are today’s top trending entertainment news

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan; says Lock Upp has made ‘people with 6 fingers’ nervous; gets backlash from netizens

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp has been in the headline for all the right and wrong reasons. The controversial reality show often also becomes the target of netizens. Recently, a clip of Kangana from the show has gone viral on the internet. The clip is from the premiere episode of Lock Upp but has gained more attention over the last few days. In the clip, Kangana speaks about how everyone is nervous about the show and who she will expose on it, while also taking a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan. Continue reading for More.

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has this nickname for Sussanne Khan

Actor Hrithik Roshan's personal life has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks. After he was spotted on dinner dates with actor Saba Azad, it was rumoured that the two have been dating for months. Saba was also seen spending time with the Roshan family. Meanwhile, Hrithik shares a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan with whom he co-parents their sons. Read More.

Court orders a stay on the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files was all set to hit the big screen today. However, it seems like the film has hit a roadblock hours before its release. Shalini Khanna, the wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, has claimed that the film has depicted her husband in a wrong manner. She had watched the film at its special premiere on March 4. Shalini said that she had expressed her issue with the film right after the premiere while talking on the stage. Continue reading for More.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to now release on September 28, 2023

It's official! Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is moving from Republic Day weekend to Gandhi Jayanti weekend in 2023. After much speculations, Hrithik on Thursday took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. This marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019's War. Click here to know More.

Akshay Kumar makes a special appearance on India’s Ultimate Warrior; announces Rs. 10 lakh prize money for the winner of the show hosted by Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood’s ultimate action hero, Akshay Kumar is sure to impress his fans once again with his special appearance in Discovery's latest reality series India’s Ultimate Warrior hosted by martial arts enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal. In an ode to his love for Muay Thai, Taekwondo, and other combat forms, Akshay Kumar with his impressive entry in a helicopter joined Vidyut in the third episode as a special guest and honorary dojo master to support him in his quest to find the nation’s next ‘Mahayoddha’. See more Here.

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.