PVR Pictures, the distribution arm of PVR Cinemas in association with HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing, will be hosting the live screening of the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing, a live concert by K-Pop sensational band, BTS from Seoul in India. The first show on 12th March 2022 at 2:30 PM at select 46 PVR properties in 25 cities across India will be available for live viewing. The recorded screenings of the live broadcast will be replayed later at 6:00 PM on the same day.

BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul to be live streamed in 25 cities in India at PVR Cinemas on March 12

BTS – PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is the latest world tour series headlined by BTS, featuring powerful performances and the greatest hit songs from throughout their incredible career. The 21st century pop icons are making its return on the stage in South Korea in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. PVR from India will be among the worldwide cinemas in 60 countries/regions that will be live screening the concert.

Commenting on the iconic initiative, Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Limited said, “We are extremely elated to be able to bring the magic of BTS for movie buffs on the big screen. We aim to make the most of this unique opportunity to maximize the coverage of the incredibly talented band’s fans in India. We at PVR are committed to entertain our patrons with global experiences beyond the movie domain. Hence, we believe that the experience of watching their favourite band perform on the big screen and enjoying their music is a shared entertainment experience and will be further magnified on the big screen.’’

BTS kicked off the Seoul shows on Thursday with packed stadium as they made triumphant return to their home almost two and half years later.

