Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files was all set to hit the big screen today. However, it seems like the film has hit a roadblock hours before its release. Shalini Khanna, wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, has claimed that the film has depicted her husband in a wrong manner. She had watched the film at its special premiere on March 4.

Shalini said that she had expressed her issue with the film right after the premiere while talking on the stage. However, she said that the makers did not pay heed to her objection. When the makers did not revert, Shalini took the legal route.

The order issued by the court reads, “Suit for mandatory injunction directing the defendants to immediately remove and delete the scene and incorrect facts displayed/shown vis-a-vis the husband of the plaintiff, namely Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, in the Movie and the trailer of the movie The Kashmir Files, set to be released on March 11, 2022, which is absolutely and entirely unrelated and non-identical to the actual facts occurred as mentioned in the suit by the plaintiff; or in the alternate to amend/alter the scene and the incorrect facts vis-a-vis the husband of the plaintiff namely Martyr Squadron Leader Sh. Ravi Khanna in the movie The Kashmir Files in accordance to the actual and true, occurred on the incidence i.e. on January 25, 1990, whereby the husband of the plaintiff was martyred.”

It further states, “Suit for permanent prohibitory injunction restraining the defendants to release the movie The Kashmir Files until the aforesaid removal, deletion or amendment of the scene and incorrect facts displayed vis-a-vis the husband of the plaintiff in the movie and trailer, contrary to the actual and true facts narrated by the plaintiff in the suit and otherwise also, any other relief that the honourable Court deems fit and necessary.”

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar,Pallavi Joshi, among others. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

