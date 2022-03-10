It's official! Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is moving from Republic Day weekend to Gandhi Jayanti weekend in 2023. After much speculations, Hrithik on Thursday took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. This marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019's War.

Sharing the announcement video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "SEPTEMBER 28th…2023."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked how people are eagerly excited to see her and Hrithik's on-screen chemistry. The actress said, “Have you seen us?” She went on to say, “I have always wanted to work with him, I feel like, you know sometimes it’s not just about wanting to work with someone. I just feel like there are so many things, it has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, it has to be the right time in your life. There are so many things that decide. I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the much-anticipated film Pathaan which stars Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. He will move on to Fighter after wrapping the post-production of the film and is also planning on keeping the first cut of the film ready before moving on to Fighter. Anil Kapoor, who is currently shooting for The Night Manager adaptation, also plays a pivotal role in the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan will be completing the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan before moving on to Fighter.

