A new talent hunt is looking to take the traditional audition process beyond television and into the digital space. Titled The Big Break, the competition brings together three disciplines, acting, dancing and singing, under one platform, with entries open to participants from across India. The initiative, created by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and choreographer Bosco Martis, opened its call for entries on August 5. The format has been developed with format creator Rajiv Lakshman and is produced by BARD.

The Big Break: Mukesh Chhabra and Bosco Martis launch digital-first talent hunt for actors, singers and dancers

Unlike conventional talent hunts that typically focus on one discipline and rely on television auditions, The Big Break is designed around platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. Participants can audition using their phones by sending a collaboration request to the official @thebigbreakindia handle along with a performance. Depending on the discipline, this could be a monologue, a song or a dance routine.

Up to 40 to 60 entries will reportedly be accepted and published on the show's social media channels each day. Selected participants will then move through different stages of the competition, eventually leading to an on-ground finale.

Mukesh Chhabra on creating a platform for new talent

For Chhabra, the idea behind the competition is to make the path between emerging performers and the entertainment industry more accessible. “Talent has never been limited to one city or one background, and after years of meeting artists from across the world, I felt it was time to make the journey between talent and the industry a little shorter. That’s what inspired Bosco and me to create The Big Break,” he said.

He added, “Together with our teams, we wanted to build a platform that is accessible, inclusive, and designed for today’s digital generation, where actors, singers, and dancers can be discovered on merit alone.” Chhabra will mentor the acting segment of the competition, drawing from his experience as one of the industry's prominent casting directors.

Bosco Martis on taking auditions to aspiring performers

Martis, who will mentor the dance segment, said his own experiences as a performer influenced the idea behind the platform. “When I started my journey, I experienced the struggles and challenges that come with chasing a dream. Those experiences shaped who I am today,” he said.

Speaking about the talent available across the country, Martis added, “India is home to countless talented singers, actors, dancers, and performers who simply haven’t been given the platform they deserve. Some of our best dancers are still learning and performing on terraces, in gullies, and through online videos.” He explained that The Big Break aims to bring the audition process closer to these performers instead of waiting for them to find traditional industry platforms.

“And with BLM Music, it’s not just about winning an episode, it's about giving talented individuals a genuine opportunity to launch their careers and showcase their talent to the world,” he said.

What happens after the digital auditions?

Once the initial selection process is completed, participants who make it further will move to Mumbai for the competition stage. They will train and compete across weekly episodes and interactive sessions under the guidance of the mentors.

The singing category will have a separate panel featuring Bollywood singers and composers, with the names expected to be announced later.

The competition also offers a potential professional opportunity beyond the contest itself. Singers who make an impression during The Big Break will be considered for releases through BLM Music, Martis' record label. Original music emerging from the competition will also be released through the label.

Rajiv Lakshman, who worked on developing the format, said the digital-first approach was central to the concept. “This is one of the most challenging IPs that I created, but also the most fun. The Big Break isn't a television format retrofitted for the internet. It was designed for these platforms from the first line of the brief,” he said.

The competition will eventually culminate in an on-ground gala finale, which will also be carried across the show's digital platforms. With auditions beginning on social media, The Big Break is attempting to make the discovery process itself part of the entertainment experience.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals Mukesh Chhabra messaged her 10 times for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; calls him a ‘gateway’ for new talent

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