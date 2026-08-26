On August 25, 2026, Swiggy announced the launch of a new ordering experience within the eating-out landscape with the launch of ‘Order-in-Cinemas’ on Swiggy Dineout. The feature debuts in partnership with top multiplex brands, Cinepolis and Asian Cinemas, across multiple screens, opening up a brand-new touchpoint for theaters to engage with audiences. In addition to this, Swiggy Dineout has also partnered with a leading PoS aggregator, Impact (owned and operated by UFO Moviez) as well as with Showbizz, a leading Cinema Software Solutions provider for PoS aggregation. The integration with multiple PoS aggregators is currently underway.

Swiggy Dineout launches ‘Order-in-Cinemas’ feature, lets moviegoers get food delivered to their seats

By leveraging technology to elevate F&B and the cinema experience, the ‘Order-in-Cinemas’ offering on Swiggy Dineout is set to redefine the food ordering experience at cinemas. Designed around a simple four-step journey- Scan, Browse, Order & Pay, and Delivery, customers can simply scan a QR code placed in the cinema halls, browse the cinema’s menu on the Swiggy Dineout app, place their order, and have it delivered directly to their seat. The feature promises attractive discounts to the moviegoers, making food ordering at cinemas affordable and convenient. Cinema goers can also view upcoming movie releases, trailers, posters, booking links, special screenings, events and promotional offers for a well-rounded experience conveniently from their mobile screens.

The offering also serves as a new revenue lever for cinemas, ensuring a higher revenue per screen for them by enabling a boost in average spend per head for the cinemas, creating orders that never existed before. PoS players can also plug-and-play this offering with their stack.

Speaking on the launch, Swapnil Bajpai, CEO, Swiggy Dineout & Scenes said, “Movie-going is an experience built around entertainment, and food continues to be an important part of it. We believe that ordering food should further elevate the movie watching experience for cinema lovers. We are thrilled to partner with leading movie theater brands like Cinepolis and Asian Cinemas, as well as top as top aggregators to bring this category-defining service to life. With the ‘Order-in-Cinemas’ offering on Swiggy Dineout, we are expanding the horizons of how consumers can use Swiggy. By removing the need to stand in queues or leave the movie to grab that tub of popcorn, we hope to make the overall cinema experience even more seamless. This first-of-its-kind collaboration not only reflects the growing possibilities in the eating-out landscape, enhances convenience for consumers but also creates new business touchpoints for cineplexes.”

Adding to the same, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis India shared “FOOVIES was built on a premise that our guests do not think of food and movies as two separate decisions. They think of them as one single outing. Cinépolis has years of global experience in making food a seamless part of the cinema visit, and our early rollout with Swiggy Dineout in India confirmed it. Ordering becomes effortless, the offers add value for our guests, and they stay with the film from start to finish. That is the experience we want every visit to deliver.”

Elaborating on this, Rajesh Mishra, Founder, and MD, UFO Moviez shared “We have recently partnered with Swiggy Dineout for integrating this service into our impact ticketing solution at the cinemas. It's a very simple and elegant solution and I'm sure this is going to give value to the cinema as well as the viewer and improve their overall movie watching experience. We have already started the integration process, and it will be a very seamless experience for the audience, providing a wider assortment and availability of food on the seat itself.”

Jyesth Narang, Executive Director, Asian Cinemas chimed in “We have integrated the Swiggy Dineout feature and it's getting a great response. Everyone is loving it- customers are very excited as they can order on Swiggy, and the food will be delivered to their seats directly. Thank you so much Swiggy for this support.”

With Swiggy Dineout’s ‘Order-In Cinemas’ offering, cinemas can also recommend personalized combos as well as upsell and cross-sell food and beverages to movie-goers.

Swiggy Dineout is India’s leading dining out and table booking platform, bringing together 48,000+ restaurants across 60+ cities and enabling consumers to seamlessly discover, reserve and pay at their favourite cafés, pubs, fine dining and luxury restaurants. Integrated within the Swiggy app, Dineout offers instant table reservations, up to 50% off on dining, rewarding payment benefits such as DineCash and bank partnerships, and a frictionless in restaurant payment experience. Backed by Swiggy’s technology and consumer reach, Swiggy Dineout also empowers restaurant partners with demand generation, marketing visibility and performance led growth solutions, redefining how India dines out.

Also Read: Swiggy hosts exclusive Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai screening for over 150 delivery partners in Mumbai

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