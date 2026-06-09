Swiggy recently organized a special screening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai for its food delivery partners in Mumbai. The event brought together more than 150 delivery partners for an evening dedicated to entertainment and appreciation at Fun Republic Mall.

Swiggy hosts exclusive Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai screening for over 150 delivery partners in Mumbai

The screening was attended by lead actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, along with Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor. During the event, the guests interacted with delivery partners and acknowledged their contribution to the company's operations.

The initiative was aimed at recognizing the efforts of delivery executives who work on the front lines of the food delivery ecosystem. Attendees were given an opportunity to watch the recently released film and interact with members of the cast.

The screening comes at a time when Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues its theatrical run. Directed by David Dhawan, the comedy entertainer stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

At the box office, the film opened with collections of approximately ₹7.50 crore on Friday. It maintained a steady performance on Saturday with around ₹7.20 crore and recorded similar numbers on Sunday. While trade observers expected a stronger weekend jump, the film has managed to sustain a stable run during its opening days.

Industry watchers believe the film's performance during the weekdays will be crucial. Promotional offers and discounted ticket initiatives are expected to support footfalls in the coming days. The film is also likely to benefit from the popular "Blockbuster Tuesday" ticket pricing strategy, which could contribute to a rise in collections.

With several new releases scheduled for next week, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai faces competition for screens. However, the film's family-oriented comedy format and positive audience response could help it maintain momentum at the box office.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office: Varun Dhawan starrer opens at Rs. 8.65 crores

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