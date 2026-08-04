Sohail Khan and his former wife Seema Sajdeh have been opening up about their relationship, divorce, and renewed friendship during their time on the reality show Alliance. While the former couple has spoken candidly about the highs and lows of their marriage, an upcoming episode features Salman Khan stepping in to defend his younger brother after Sohail publicly accepted responsibility for the breakdown of their relationship.

Salman Khan defends Sohail Khan after he takes blame for divorce: “Still listening to Seema?”

Throughout the show, Sohail has reflected on his marriage with Seema and acknowledged his shortcomings. Welcoming Seema into the Alliance house, he said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

In a conversation with Nikhil Chinappa, Sohail explained that professional setbacks had affected his mental state during that phase of his life. “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved,” he shared.

Speaking further about their bond, Sohail said, “She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

The actor also revealed that Alliance gave them an opportunity to reconnect after years of emotional distance. “I haven’t been this close to Seema in so many years. This house has brought me closer to her. We’re talking again. Outside, for months and years, we were living completely different lives. The children stay with me and visit Seema, so we weren’t really in touch. But after coming into this house, we’ve at least become civil. We speak every day, meet every day, ask each other how we’re doing. I care about her, she cares about me, and it’s so lovely. I don’t know if we’ll ever experience this again, but at least we’ve understood each other. I’ve thanked the Alliance house for that. If someone had told me earlier that Seema and I could comfortably share the same space, I would’ve had the same hesitation. I want to spend more time with Seema in this house. If I get the opportunity, I’d like to protect her as someone I deeply care about.”

Seema has also spoken positively about her equation with Sohail after their divorce. Following her eviction from the show, she said, “At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We’ve been divorced for four years now. We’ve gone through our emotions, and we’re a great team when it comes to the boys. We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple.”

In another interview, she added, “Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. As I said, we’re a unit when it comes to our children, and we’re co-parenting them beautifully. We’re great friends today.”

However, Salman Khan appeared unconvinced by Sohail taking complete responsibility for the divorce. In a promo for an upcoming Alliance episode, Salman questioned his brother, saying, “Are you still listening to Seema? Should I say this or not? I’ll say it… My dear noble brother took all the blame on himself. I know as a brother how much he’s tried. Emotionally, just taking it in throughout.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 before ending their marriage in 2022. They continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and have maintained a cordial relationship, with Seema frequently attending Khan family gatherings.

Also Read : Salman Khan makes candid revelations about his jail term during Alliance appearance: “50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom

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