After a series of lulls, Tiger Shroff is reshaping his acting career. The actor's next two films are highly anticipated in the form of the Sachin Ravi-directed Hitman and the Raj Mehta directorial Lag Ja Gale. The two films are carrying strong buzz in the industry circles, with the promise of a new Tiger Shroff experience. While the young hero signed on for the two films by providing a discount in acting fees, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor is back in the race.

SCOOP: Tiger Shroff’s fee rises from single digits to double digits; bags Rs. 10 crore for Remo D’Souza’s next

Reliable sources confirm that Tiger Shroff has signed on for director Remo D'Souza's next for a sum of Rs. 10 crores. "After single-digit acting fees, the actor has gotten back to the double-digit bracket. He has signed on for the Remo D'Souza directorial for a sum of Rs. 10 crores, which is the biggest pay cheque he has received in the post-COVID world. He is confident that both Hitman and Lag Jaa Gale will hit the bullseye at the box office," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that the actor is negotiating two more films for an acting fee in the range of Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 12 crore. While Lag Jaa Gale is scheduled to release on May 15, 2027, the date of Hitman is still undecided. The Remo D'Souza directorial is presently on the floors and is expected to be wrapped up by September end.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s complete workout and fitness plan REVEALED: Cardio, Taekwondo, Krav Maga, strength training and more!

More Pages: Lag Jaa Gale Box Office Collection

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