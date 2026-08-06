Golmaal 5 makers deny reports of a December 4, 2026 release, calling the speculation false and confirming updates will come only officially.

Reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 is gearing up for a December 4, 2026 release have been dismissed by the film's makers. A spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez has issued an official clarification, stating that the ongoing speculation surrounding the film's release date is inaccurate.

Golmaal 5 makers BREAK SILENCE on December 2026 release rumours; call reports “false and baseless”

The clarification comes after recent reports claimed that Golmaal 5 would replace Ranger on the December release calendar, leading to a reported three-way box office clash with Prabhas' Fauzi and Akshay Kumar's untitled film directed by Anees Bazmee.

Makers deny release date speculation

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez said: "We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless."

The statement further added that the team is currently focused on completing the film and will announce release-related updates only through official channels: "Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements."

The makers also urged media outlets to avoid publishing unverified information: "We request members of the media to refrain from publishing or circulating misleading information. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation."

With the production house now denying those reports, the release plans for Golmaal 5 remain officially undisclosed.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 5 marks the return of one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside returning cast members Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor. The latest installment also introduces Akshay Kumar in a major new role, while Sharman Joshi returns to the franchise after featuring in the original Golmaal (2006).

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor says Golmaal 5 shoot is 80-90% complete: “The work I have done with Akshay Kumar sir will be the icing on the cake for my career as well”; reveals Lucky was initially meant to be a silent character

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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