Tiger Shroff has long been regarded as one of Bollywood's fittest actors, and a recent feature in Peacock Magazine offers a closer look at the discipline and dedication behind his enviable physique. According to the magazine, Tiger's fitness journey began in his teenage years after being inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He started training in martial arts at a young age, eventually earning a black belt in Taekwondo before expanding his skill set with Kalarippayattu and Krav Maga.

Tiger Shroff’s complete workout and fitness plan REVEALED: Cardio, Taekwondo, Krav Maga, strength training and more!

The actor's daily regimen is as demanding as it is structured. He begins his mornings with 45 minutes of cardio on the stepmill or treadmill, followed by skill-based training that includes either kickboxing or dance. After taking time to rest in the afternoon, Tiger returns to the gym for resistance-heavy strength training focused on specific muscle groups.

His commitment to staying active extends well beyond the gym. Evenings are often reserved for outdoor sports such as football, cricket and basketball, allowing him to combine recreation with fitness.

While Tiger is known to be a workaholic who rarely takes time off, Peacock Magazine notes that he prioritises recovery by ensuring he gets seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

The actor's disciplined approach to training has made him a fitness icon for a generation of gym enthusiasts, with his commitment to martial arts, strength training and athletic performance continuing to set the benchmark for Bollywood's action stars.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.