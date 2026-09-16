Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session after nearly 10 ½ months, and it left the X users excited. As always, the superstar gave witty replies, and this time he also shared updates about his much-awaited next, King. That’s not all. A fan asked whether he had seen Dhurandhar. To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!”

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan saw Dhurandhar The Revenge a day before release at Salman Khan’s preview theatre

Bollywood Hungama enquired from a source from the actor's team on this and he said, “Shah Rukh Khan saw Dhurandhar The Revenge a day before the release, that is, before the whole world. He asked director Aditya Dhar to arrange for the screening and the writer-director-producer gladly did it for him.”

The source further said, “The screening took place at a preview theatre owned by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh attended the screening with his whole family. Karan Johar also joined him.” However, the source had no idea whether Salman also joined the fellow star and KJo for the screening of Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Incidentally, this is the same preview theatre where Salman Khan showed a rough cut of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, to prominent people in the industry like Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rumy Jafry, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others. Director Apoorva Lakhia and Salman’s co-star Chitrangda Singh were also present at the screening.

The source added, “After the screening, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Aditya Dhar and communicated to him how much he enjoyed the flick. Aditya was quite touched to receive such feedback from one of the biggest stars in the country.”

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. The film tells the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan and a notorious gang in Lyari, Karachi. The story centres on how he gradually rises through the ranks and wreaks havoc.

Also Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘King’-like habit, ADMITS what still makes him nervous and shares his current read!

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