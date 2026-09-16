The Supreme Court grants Rajpal Yadav a final two-week chance to submit a repayment plan in cheque-bounce cases and directs him to deposit Rs 2 crore.

The Supreme Court on September 15, 2026, granted actor Rajpal Yadav a final two-week window to submit a concrete proposal for clearing his outstanding financial dues in multiple cheque-bounce cases. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana extended the actor's exemption from surrendering until October 5, while directing him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.

“Perfect at doing drama”: Supreme Court raps Rajpal Yadav, grants final two weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore

The bench strongly criticized Yadav’s past non-compliance with judicial directions, observing that his conduct failed to inspire confidence. “He is perfect at doing drama but this court. Earlier orders of the court have not been complied with,” the bench remarked during proceedings, before deciding to grant him one last opportunity to prove his bona fides.

Defense cites financial distress and industry support

Appearing on behalf of the actor, senior advocate PS Patwalia urged the court to allow two weeks to present a detailed payment roadmap. He assured the bench that Yadav would deposit Rs 2 crore as a demonstration of good faith.

Patwalia informed the court that Yadav had already served four-and-a-half months in prison in connection with the matter, noting that the actor would need assistance from friends in the film industry to arrange the funds.

Representing the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, senior advocate Ajit Sinha emphasized that the firm was primarily focused on recovering the defaulted funds. He told the bench that Yadav had repeatedly failed to honor his financial commitments over the years.

The legal dispute traces back to financial assistance of Rs 5 crore allegedly extended to Yadav for a film project in 2010. According to the complainant, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each in 2013 as part of a settlement agreement, all of which subsequently bounced.

The complainant further stated that under a 2012 agreement, Yadav, his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav, and their company had agreed to repay approximately Rs 11 crore, inclusive of accumulated interest. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter next on October 5.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief from Supreme Court in cheque dishonour cases, asked to deposit Rs 5 crores

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