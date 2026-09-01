With around two months to go for the release of the first part of Ramayana, the excitement around the ambitious epic is steadily building. The trailer, unveiled on July 30, received a thunderous response and offered glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and others. One major cast member, however, was conspicuous by his absence – Sunny Deol, who essays the role of Lord Hanuman. There have been reports that the superstar will have a limited role or a special appearance in Ramayana Part 1. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt exclusive details about how and when Sunny Deol will make his much-awaited appearance.

SCOOP: Ramayana Part 1 to end with Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman reveal; makers eye a Baahubali-style frenzy

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sunny Deol appears in Ramayana Part 1 only towards the very end. In fact, the film concludes with his appearance. It could either be the final scene before the end credits roll or be presented as a mid-credit or post-credit sequence.”

The source further explained, “The idea is to leave the audience on a massive high, much like the ending of the first Baahubali. The ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ moment created tremendous curiosity and considerably amplified the excitement for the second film. Similarly, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel.”

Interestingly, a select group of attendees got a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman during an exclusive presentation of Ramayana footage at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, in April this year. An industry insider remarked, “The footage included a brief glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and it was extremely exciting. Sunny is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The makers have made the right decision by keeping his look and appearance under wraps. It is something that audiences should experience in all its glory on the big screen.”

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana’s NEVER-before-seen 15-minute footage STUNS exhibitors at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai: “VFX at par with a big-scale Hollywood film like The Lord Of The Rings”

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