Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express 2 is set to go on floors in February-March 2027, with Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary returning.

The chaotic trio from Madgaon Express is gearing up for another adventure. Kunal Kemmu is set to begin work on Madgaon Express 2, the sequel to his 2024 directorial debut, with Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary expected to reprise their much-loved characters.

Madgaon Express 2 to go on floors in February-March 2027: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, the sequel is currently in pre-production and is likely to go on floors around February or March 2027. Kemmu, who wrote and directed the first film, has also penned the script for the follow-up and reportedly locked the screenplay about a month ago. “The three actors are kicked about returning to their much-loved characters. If things go as planned, the film will go on floors around February or March 2027. The pre-production is underway,” a source said.

Kunal Kemmu wants to continue the trio’s friendship and adventures

Madgaon Express followed childhood friends Divyenndu’s Pratik, Pratik Gandhi’s Ayush and Avinash Tiwary’s Dhanush as their long-awaited Goa trip spiralled into a series of increasingly bizarre situations involving drugs, criminals and death threats.

The film went on to become a surprise success, with much of its appeal coming from the chemistry between the three leads and its comic take on friendship.

For the sequel, Kemmu reportedly wants to build on the existing world rather than simply recreate the situations from the first instalment. The story will once again keep the three friends at its centre. “Kunal sees the sequel as a natural extension to the friendship and adventures of the trio,” the source added.

Kunal Kemmu’s next directorial is Vibe

Before Madgaon Express 2 goes into production, Kemmu will be seen in Vibe, which marks another major project in his career. The film stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava alongside Kemmu, who has also directed the project.

Vibe is scheduled to release on September 18.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu reveals Madgaon Express 2 was planned while writing the first film; says, “I’ve finished writing it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.