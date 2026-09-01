Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s ninth film will be a 1960s-set comic thriller on wildlife conservation, with Kumar playing a Jim Corbett-inspired hunter.

Akshay Kumar to play Jim Corbett-inspired hunter in Priyadarshan’s next, film to be shot entirely in forests: Report

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are set to reunite for their ninth film together, and their upcoming collaboration will explore a subject that is quite different from their earlier comic outings. The yet-untitled project will revolve around wildlife conservation, with Kumar playing a character inspired by legendary hunter and naturalist Jim Corbett.

Akshay Kumar to play Jim Corbett-inspired hunter in Priyadarshan’s next, film to be shot entirely in forests: Report

The film will reportedly be set in India in the 1960s and combine comedy with elements of a thriller. While the story will feature a hunter at its centre, his journey will eventually take him towards protecting the very wildlife he once hunted.

Akshay Kumar’s character inspired by Jim Corbett

According to a Mid-Day report, Kumar will play a hunter and tracker who develops a deep understanding of the forest before becoming known for his hunting skills. His character initially kills man-eating tigers and leopards that pose a threat to the people in his village. However, his outlook changes as he witnesses the impact of hunting, poaching and deforestation on wildlife and their natural habitat.

“Akshay’s character, a hunter and tracker, learns to read the forest long before becoming a famous hunter. He kills several man-eating tigers and leopards that terrorise his village. Later he becomes an advocate of wildlife conservation as he understands the devastating impact of poaching and deforestation, and realises that preserving their habitat is important,” the report quoted a source.

Priyadarshan plans to shoot the film in forests

While the subject deals with wildlife conservation, comedy will remain an important part of Priyadarshan’s approach to the story. The filmmaker is developing the project as a comic thriller, with the narrative set against the forests of 1960s India.

Priyadarshan is expected to begin pre-production in October, with filming planned to begin in January 2027. The makers are also expected to conduct a recce in the jungles of Rajasthan and Gujarat after the release of Haiwaan.

“The movie will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in a forest,” the source added.

The female lead for the project has not been finalised yet. Further details about the cast and the title are expected to be announced at a later stage.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after Haiwaan

The upcoming project marks the ninth collaboration between Kumar and Priyadarshan. Their association has previously resulted in popular comedies including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Their latest collaboration, Haiwaan, is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Priyadarshan talks about Haiwaan, says Saif Ali Khan impressed him as a ‘blind man,’ calls Akshay Kumar a ‘psycho’

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