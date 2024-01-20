2024 will be exciting as it’ll see the release of some exciting Pan-India films. One of the most awaited ones is Kanguva. It is highly anticipated not just because of Suriya’s casting but also because it stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The latter is on a high after the blockbuster success of Animal. As a result, Kanguva has a huge chance to open with a bang in the Hindi-speaking markets. And if the latest buzz is to be believed, another exciting face might be a part of the film.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi approached for a cameo in Suriya-Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva

As per the buzz in the market, the makers of Kanguva have approached Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The speculations suggest that the makers want to establish an antagonist at the end of the first film. For this, they want to cast a popular Hindi actor, who’ll play the villain in the sequel. According to the buzz, this character will have a 5 to 10-minute cameo appearance in Kanguva’s final portion.

If things fall in place, this will be the first Tamil and first major Pan-India film for Kartik Aaryan as well as Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Kartik is busy with his much-awaited sports flick, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. He’ll soon start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will arrive in cinemas on Diwali. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, just had a successful digital release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. His upcoming release is Yudhra, co-starring Malavika Mohanan.

As for Kanguva, it is directed by Siva and backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. Its budget is expected to be in the range of Rs. 300-350 crores. The second look poster was unveiled a few days ago and was well received. With music by none other than Devi Sri Prasad, Kanguva will be released in 10 languages in 3D format.

