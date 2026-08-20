In April 2026, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Himesh Reshammiya’s music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, had acquired the music rights of Sooraj Barjatya’s much-awaited film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The acquisition marked a major step for Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, as the label expanded beyond films produced under Himesh Reshammiya’s own banner. And that’s not all. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that another prominent film has been added to its growing slate.

SCOOP: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on a roll! After Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, label bags music rights of Anil Sharma’s Arjun Naga

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has now acquired the music rights of Arjun Naga, directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar (2001) and Gadar 2 (2023) fame. Himesh Reshammiya has also composed the music for the film. Arjun Naga is a multi-genre mass entertainer, and its soundtrack will reflect the same. Hence, expect songs spanning different moods and genres.”

This marks the third collaboration between Himesh Reshammiya and Anil Sharma. They first worked on Apne (2007), starring the three Deols together – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Later, they worked on Genius (2018), which marked the debut of Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh, as an adult actor. Though the film failed at the box office, its songs became quite popular and have amassed a huge number of views online.

Interestingly, Utkarsh Sharma is also the lead in Arjun Naga, while Arjun Rampal has been signed for the role of the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has also secured the music rights of Gunmaaster G9. The film reunites Himesh with the Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) team of actor Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut.

Gunmaaster G9 is expected to release later this year and could take a strong opening, especially after Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 opened at more than Rs. 20 crores.

Other films in the Himesh Reshammiya Melodies slate include Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye, starring Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Kamal Mukut’s next, and two Marathi films.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya on composing ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ for Maatrubhumi, “I’ve earlier created songs for Salman Khan but this one carries a certain uniqueness to it”

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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