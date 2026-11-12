The box office performance of Hanuman Ansh has stunned one and all in the trade and industry. The film was released in cinemas on August 7 and initially struggled to attract footfalls. However, its fortunes changed dramatically in the third week, following which it exploded at the box office in its fourth and fifth weeks. Despite stiff competition from Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie, Hanuman Ansh continued to thrive in cinemas. Ultimately, the film, made on a very modest budget, went on to collect more than Rs. 300 crores at the box office. Usually, films premiere on OTT around eight weeks after their theatrical release. However, Hanuman Ansh enjoyed an extended run in theatres, and hence, the makers took their time bringing the film to streaming. More than three-and-a-half months after its theatrical release, Hanuman Ansh will finally be available on Sony LIV. The makers recently announced that the devotional film will premiere on Sony LIV on November 27, followed by its television premiere on Sony MAX soon.

SCOOP: Hanuman Ansh makers hit JACKPOT yet again; Sony acquires OTT and satellite rights for a WHOPPING Rs. 63 cr

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers have been paid handsomely for the film's post-theatrical rights. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sony has picked up the digital and television rights of Hanuman Ansh for a price of Rs. 63 crores. It's a huge amount, but then Hanuman Ansh is no small film either. It attracted audiences across the country – from single screens to multiplexes, from megacities to the smallest of villages. There's a huge section of the audience that is yet to watch the film, while many may want to watch it again. Hence, the team at Sony is confident that Hanuman Ansh will receive huge viewership on both digital and satellite. That's why they feel justified in acquiring the rights at such a price.”

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama also broke the news that a grand success bash will be held in Mumbai in a few days. We carried the quote of a source who told us, “The success party of Hanuman Ansh will take place over the weekend in Mumbai. The entire team of the film, including the producers, director Vishal Chaturvedi and the star cast, will be present in full force. Representatives of Cinepolis India, which distributed the film, will also be in attendance. After all, they played an important role in the film's success by ensuring that it received a proper theatrical release.”

The source continued, “However, this won't be your typical film success bash. Interestingly, no alcohol or non-vegetarian food will be served at the party. Instead, guests will be treated to pure vegetarian, satvik food, in keeping with the beliefs of the team and the spiritual theme of Hanuman Ansh. The makers want the celebration to reflect the values and sentiments associated with the film.”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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