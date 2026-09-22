The Netflix series will introduce Sini Shetty as its new female lead, with Season 2 set to begin shooting in Udaipur this week.

The Netflix series, The Royals is set to return for a second season with a new central romantic equation. Ishaan Khatter, Sini Shetty and Gurfateh Pirzada will lead the upcoming season, with the three actors at the centre of a love triangle. The second season is scheduled to begin shooting in Udaipur this week.

The Royals Season 2: Gurfateh Pirzada joins Sini Shetty and Ishaan Khatter in new love triangle

Sini Shetty will join the series as the new female lead, while Gurfateh Pirzada comes on board alongside Ishaan Khatter as the third lead in the romantic storyline. Nora Fatehi, who was also part of the first season, will return in Season 2.

The first season of The Royals revolved around Ishaan’s Prince Aviraaj Singh, who attempts to deal with his family’s financially troubled royal estate by entering into a partnership with Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia Kanmani Shekhar. The series premiered on Netflix in May 2025.

With Season 2, the show will move into a new chapter with Sini and Gurfateh joining the existing cast. The introduction of the new romantic equation is expected to form one of the key storylines of the upcoming season.

For Gurfateh Pirzada, The Royals follows a series of contrasting roles. He was recently seen in The Revolutionaries, where he played revolutionary freedom fighter Bagha Jatin. He also appeared in Kiran Rao’s segment of Netflix’s Lust Stories 3, portraying the dual roles of Karan and Arjun opposite Sana Thampi.

The two projects saw the actor take on characters in different settings, with The Revolutionaries rooted in a period setting and Lust Stories 3 featuring a contemporary storyline.

Gurfateh is also set to reprise his character Neel in Call Me Bae 2. His upcoming projects include Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum and the period political drama Dynasty, where he is set to play a politician.

Meanwhile, The Royals Season 2 will bring together Ishaan Khatter, Sini Shetty and Gurfateh Pirzada as its central trio, with production beginning in Udaipur this week.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi begins shooting for The Royals Season 2: First sneak peek from shoot diaries is here

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