The actor reprises her role from Drishyam 2 and opens up about the creative freedom she received while filming her pivotal courtroom sequence.

Samvedna Suwalka is set to return as Advocate Gayatri Mohan in Drishyam: The Conclusion, reprising the role she first played in Drishyam 2. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor has revisited her experience of filming the previous instalment, including the courtroom sequence that she describes as one of the most memorable shoots of her career.

Samvedna Suwalka returns as Advocate Gayatri Mohan in Drishyam: The Conclusion, recalls courtroom scene with Ajay Devgn

Suwalka recalled being nervous when she landed the role in 2022, particularly because of the courtroom sequence and the prospect of performing alongside actors such as Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. While she did not ultimately have to deliver the monologue in front of the entire principal cast, the scene still involved performing in a courtroom filled with people.

She shares, "Shooting for Drishyam 2 was one of the best shoots of my life. Back in 2022, when I landed the role, I was very nervous because I thought I would have to perform my courtroom monologue in front of the whole cast, which includes greats like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor! Well, that didn’t happen, but I still had to do it in a courtroom full of people and it’s like performing in front of a live audience. And of course, there was the Ajay Devgn!”

According to Suwalka, director Abhishek Pathak also gave her the freedom to interpret Gayatri Mohan in her own way. Rather than prescribing a particular approach to the scene, Pathak suggested that she first perform a take based on her interpretation before deciding on the final approach. “To the director Abhishek Pathak’s credit, he gave me the creative liberty to perform Gayatri the way I saw fit. He said, ‘Let’s do a take your way and then see if that works,’ and luckily he approved it in one take! And that day when Ajay sir was leaving the courtroom, he patted my back! Best day," she further stated.

Suwalka will now reprise the character in Drishyam: The Conclusion, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The actor is returning to the franchise following her latest release Get, Set, Go. Drishyam: The Conclusion is slated to release on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak explains why Drishyam 3 was retitled Drishyam The Conclusion; reveals, “Mohanlal called Ajay Devgn after trailer launch. He REALLY liked the trailer. We’ll screen the film for him soon…”

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